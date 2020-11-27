Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Parliament is for serious minded people – Minister shades Dumelo

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayokor Botchway

Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayokor Botchwey says Parliament is serious business and not for actors.



According to her, Parliament is for serious minded people and therefore the people of Ayawaso West Wugon should choose Lydia Alhassan over John Dumelo.



“Parliament is for serious minded people and not people who have done some movies and think they are popular.”



Shirley Ayokor Botchway used the opportunity to admonish the people of Ayawaso West Wugon to work hard and not sleep and ensure that the NPP emerges victorious in the impending election.



“It is a serious place, I will tell him; the laws of the country are enacted in parliament. If our President can continue his job very well, he needs Lydia Alhassan in Parliament to do the job so that all you need as a constituency will be easily given to you.”

