General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: GNA

Parliament holds post 2021 budget workshop for members

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament on Sunday commenced a post-2021 budget workshop for members of the House in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.



The workshop will equip the legislators with the knowledge to appreciate the dynamics and objectives of the budget.



At the workshop, members are discussing the policy underpinnings of the 2021 budget, an overview of the budget and its macro and fiscal management and implications.



Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Caretaker Finance Minister, presented the budget statement and economic policy proposals to the nation, before Parliament, with a promise from the Government to continue with its economic revitalisation through the completion, consolidation of socio-economic gains of the first term of the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



