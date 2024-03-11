Parliament holds capacity building workshop on New Standing Orders for press corps

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament has held a two-day capacity building workshop on the new Standing Orders, for the Parliamentary Press Corps.



Standing Orders, which are the written rules regulating parliamentary proceedings, underwent significant revisions, from December 21, 2023, and taking effect on January 2, 2024.



These revisions were prompted by the evolving needs of Ghana's dynamic and hybrid parliamentary democracy.



In a virtual message at the workshop, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, emphasized the critical role of the media in enhancing Ghana's democracy.



“For Members of Parliament, together with the parliamentary community, the press is a critical partner in transacting parliamentary business, which is the business of the people.



“There is a gap between the representatives and the people, and that gap can only be linked and closed by a very important group of people or a very important institution referred to as the media, both traditional and new media,” he said.



Speaker Alban Bagbin noted that similar workshops had been organized for Members of Parliament, with civil society scheduled as the final group to be briefed on the new Standing Orders.



Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, the Clerk to Parliament, underscored the importance of refining parliamentary processes and procedures in line with emerging legislative trends.



He highlighted some of these contemporary challenges as the demand for higher transparency levels, the inadequacy of manual work procedures exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unique challenges presented by the hung nature of the Eighth Parliament.



The revised Standing Orders, adopted by a Resolution of the House on December 21, 2023, introduced innovative practices and procedures, including the recital of the National Pledge, the conduct of parliamentary business through virtual platforms, and a clear delineation of the hierarchy of parliament's leadership.



Stephen Odoi-Larbi, Vice Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps, expressed gratitude to the Speaker of Parliament, and parliament for organizing the workshop, acknowledging the media's indispensable role in upholding democracy and ensuring the seamless functioning of the legislative arm of government.



The workshop served as a vital platform for enhancing understanding and compliance with the new Standing Orders among members of the Parliamentary Press Corps, further strengthening Ghana's parliamentary democracy.



NAY/AE