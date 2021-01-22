General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Parliament goes ‘black’ in honour of Rawlings

Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings passed on November 12, 2020

Members of Parliament have held a memorial in honour of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



With most of the legislators clad in black attires to symbolize mourning, a number recounted their fond memories of the fallen soldier.



Leader of the Minority group in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, eulogized the former head of state, describing him as a man who upheld great values and exemplary leadership in Ghanaian politics.



He pledged that members of the National Democratic Congress, which [Rawlings] founded will continue with his legacy, having learnt under him and worked with him.



“We owe you a depth of gratitude and we assure you that we will uphold your legacy and the values you so cherish as long as we exist as a political Party; the values of justice, equity, probity, accountability and transparency. Your kind is rare and we are proud that we have benefited from the fountain of your vision and wisdom. You have gone with your sense of humour.” Parts of the statement read by Haruna Iddrisu said.



A member of the Majority side, Joe Ghartey highlighted Mr. Rawlings’ relevance which he said is undisputed in Ghana, though he veered off the country’s democratic ideals along the line.





In the former Railway Minister’s words, Jerry John Rawlings was “A man of great success, a man who was not a democrat before the 1992 constitution became democratic...His relevance in Ghana and Ghanaian politics cannot be denied. Whether you like it or not President Rawlings was relevant in our lives.”



On his part, MP for Damongo Abu Jinapor said Rawlings had a heart for humanity.



He recounted an instance where the ex-head of state in “all humility” knelt to interact with a physically disabled person.



To Abu Jinapor, that was one of the many rare attributes he admired about President Rawlings.



Afenyo-Markin on his part said he had always been inspired by the late President.



“The charisma in him that got people following...This is a man who could be singing adapting to people’s lifestyle and that was something that inspired me. I saw him as a man who listens and was ready to share ideas and ready to engage with people. I enjoyed that aspect of the man.”





Kofi Adams said as a former aide to Jerry Rawlings, he learnt what leadership meant and that was what has spearheaded his growth.





Meanwhile, the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced that there’d be a filing pass by Members of the august house on Tuesday, January 26, 2020.



The late Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



He is survived by his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and four children