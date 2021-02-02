General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Parliament fumes over Akufo-Addo’s snub in Council State selection

The house has cited Per article 89 clause 2(a) in its defense

Parliament has accused President Akufo-Addo of disrespect in his appointments to the Council of state.



The House has faulted the President for going public with some category of appointees on the 11-member list without consulting parliament. Per article 89 clause 2(a) of the constitution, appointments of former Chief Justices, IGPs, Chiefs of Defence Staff to the council must be done in consultation with parliament.



The House has therefore expressed shock at the publication put out by the Presidency announcing these appointments.



Speaking on the floor Tuesday, Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu demanded respect for the Speaker and parliament from the presidency in such matters.



MP for Okaikoi Central Patrick Yaw Boamah, however, drew the House’s attention to article 89 clause 2(b) which allows for some appointments to the Council of State without consulting parliament arguing the President has done no wrong



But North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa argued the appointments involved categories requiring consultation with the legislature. He added the development smacks of gross disrespect since MPs only learnt about the appointments in the media



Former Deputy Attorney General and Bolgatanga East MP Dr. Dominic Ayine explained consultation as directed by the constitution must go beyond just formal communication from the presidency to the house but in the real sense of consultation with MPs.



Deputy majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin suggested speaker of parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin might have been consulted



However, the speaker disclosed he was never consulted before the names were made public. Mr. Bagbin consequently directed the presidency to comply with the dictates of the constitution relative to appointments to the Council of state.