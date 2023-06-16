Parliament forced to adjourn as NPP MPs accompany Bawumia to file nomination forms

General News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Parliament has been forced to abandon proceedings for today, Friday, June 16, 2023, following the decision by New Patriotic Party(NPP) Members of Parliament to accompany Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to file his nomination forms to contest for the flagbearer slot of the party.



The house could not constitute the 93 members needed to form a quorum to transact business.



The development was brought to the attention of the 1st deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding over some Minority MPs led by Tema East MP Isaac Odamten.



After leadership of both sides failed to overlook the matter, the Speaker was compelled to adjourn proceedings to next week Tuesday even though Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was in the house to answer questions from MPs including an urgent one from Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu on government’s indebtedness to SSNIT.



The Vice President and flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to submit his nomination forms today, June 16, 2023.



His nomination forms were picked on his behalf last month by some bigwigs of the party including former Vice Chairman of the NPP, Fred Oware and former National Organiser, Sammy Awuku.



He will be the second aspiring candidate to file his nomination forms after one of his contenders, Alan Kyerematen, submitted his forms on Monday.



On his Facebook page, Dr. Bawumia wrote: "Dear Friends, God willing… Friday, 16 June, I shall file my nomination forms and contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) Presidential Primary. It is possible.”



The NPP on May 26, 2023, opened nominations for its Presidential Primaries and will close it on June 24, 2023.



So far, 10 presidential hopefuls have picked up nomination forms to contest the NPP’s flagbearer slot.



They include Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the immediate past Minister of Trade and Industry, Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, a former General-Secretary of the Party and Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament for Essikadu-Ketan and former Minister of Railway Development.



A Special Delegates Congress will be held on August 26, 2023, to select five of the presidential aspirants.



The top five aspirants will then contest for the flagbearer slot on December 4, 2023, to elect one to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.