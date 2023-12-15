Parliament expected to adjourn sine die on December 22

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Parliament of Ghana is set to adjourn sine die on Friday, December 22, 2023, as announced in the business statement for the upcoming week by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh.



In his statement, Dompreh emphasized the need for all members to remain committed to the scheduled business to ensure a smooth adjournment on the proposed date.



The House is expected to convene on both Mondays and Saturdays to expedite the completion of pending matters.



“The Business Committee takes this opportunity to sincerely commend you, Rt. Hon. Speaker, your deputies, and all Hon. Members for the sacrifice and devotion to the business of the House during this Third Meeting. Remarkable among them is the willingness to sit for long hours and even on Mondays and a Saturday to consider the business of the House. The Committee urges all Hon. Members to sustain the enthusiasm until the House adjourns sine die," he said.



Dompreh concluded by extending wishes of a joyful yuletide and recess to all members, expressing hope for a return in good health for the business of the Fourth Session.



The Business Committee does not anticipate meeting again until the adjournment sine die, he added.



