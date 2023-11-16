Parliament eulogises former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: GNA

Parliament on Wednesday eulogised former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, for her invaluable service to the nation and her passion for caring for children and mothers.



Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Nwabiagya South moved a statement in that respect.



Contributors to the statement from both sides of the House eulogised the former First Lady for her contributions to the success story of her husband, former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



Haruna Iddrisu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, lauded Kufuor for her commitment towards the implementation of the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education.



He noted that Theresa Kufuor was also particular about issues pertaining to maternal healthcare.



Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, NDC MP for Asawase in his contribution to the statement, described the former First Lady as an exemplary woman; because during her tenure as the First Lady of the country, there was no scandal level against her and that she was an exceptional quiet and reserved woman.



Patricia Appiagyei, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Asokwa, said Kufuor was a staunch Catholic and a Christian and that her life was an exemplary one, which all women must emulate.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the NPP Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament said Kufuor was the first First Lady of an NPP Administration in the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



He said Kufuor was a laid-back First Lady, whose soft approach to the resolution of issues was most spectacular.



Adding to that Kufuor carried herself in simplicity and with dignity.



Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin recounted that in his days as the Minority Leader of the House, Kufuor acted as a bridge between him and her husband, President Kufuor.



“It was not an easy period, but she managed to keep us together even though at a distance, I never visited them at all. Never. But we kept on working together and developed our democracy.”



The Speaker led Members of the House to give rise and observe a minute silence in her honour.



The former First Lady passed away on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.



Her four-day state funeral begins on Thursday, November 16, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, which will then continue in Kumasi.