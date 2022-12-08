Parliament debates Ofori-Atta censure motion, Sports Check with Yaw Sakyi and more

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu, we bring you a stakeholder engagement on Ghana's child marriage response system organised by the Africa Education Watch in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) and its agencies



The engagement is taking place at the Tomreik Hotel in Accra with support from STAR Ghana Foundation, and funding from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).



Later on, Members of parliament will resume sitting with a very important agenda on the cards for the House which will table and debate on the fate of the Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] after the Minority in parliament filed a censure motion against him on seven grounds.



Sources familiar with the matter say the House is likely to vote secretly to decide the fate of the finance minister in parliament.



We will also bring a playback of Elsie Lamar's interview with Black Sherif on Talkertainment.



To wrap up, Baba Tunde Noveiku and his guests will discuss recent happenings on the upcoming general elections in Nigeria which is to take place in 2023.



