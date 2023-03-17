Parliament can be use to develop human resources not to make laws only - Ho MP hopeful

Regional News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Dr. Robert Doh, Ho Central constituency Member of Parliament(MP) hopeful on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said parliament can be seen as development agency but not to make laws only.



He is of the view that as a member of parliament, one of the oversight responsibilities is to improve the people's standard of living through job creation and that is what he's poised to do.



"I don't see parliament as just a place for making laws i see parliament as a place for leadership for your community, you're the light and representative of your people so people have that trust in you that you can bring out policies that will inure to their benefit" he told journalists in a media engagement in Ho on Thursday, March 16.



Robert said when he is given the mandate, he would prioritise agribusiness, sports, e-commerce, sports and arts, entertainment and entrepreneurship in the Ho Central.



He also added that, he is aimed to revamp standard of living of party members who are of age especially former and current party executives.



Dr. Robert Doh is one of the nine persons who have filed to contest the Ho Central parliamentary primaries in May this year, the incumbent MP has not picked form this year.



Robert is a medical doctor, product of the University of Ghana, Legon and a private practitioner with over 38 employees in his private hospital based in the Volta region.



Robert is an indigene of Ho Central and known for his humanitarian assistance in the area and other parts of the region, he said he can do more of what he has done in the past with a focus on transforming lives of the people of Ho.