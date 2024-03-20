Parliament addresses misrepresentations following State of the Nation Address

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Parliament has clarified some misrepresentations made by some media outlets regarding the recent State of the Nation Address delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Parliament.



According to a press release from the Media Relations Department, the misinterpretation arose from Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin's light-hearted comment during the introduction of the Chief of Staff.



The Speaker's remarks were taken out of context, leading to erroneous reports alleging his endorsement of the Chief of Staff as "the beacon of hope and support for Ghanaians from all walks of life."



The Speaker is also erroneously reported to have expressed gratitude to the Chief of Staff for "her pivotal role in the management of the affairs of the country."



The release clarified that while the competence of the Chief of Staff is acknowledged, the Speaker did not make these statements.



It emphasized that the Speaker's introduction of the Chief of Staff was merely an acknowledgement of her presence and not a political endorsement, as some media outlets suggested.



Furthermore, the statement addressed an editorial by the Daily Guide newspaper accusing the Speaker of partisanship and holding him responsible for the supposed absence of the Minority from the Chamber at the beginning of the day's sitting.



The release refuted these claims, stating that most Members and Ministers were already seated when the Speaker, President, and entourage entered the Chamber.



REFLECTIONS ON THE MESSAGE ON THE STATE OF THE NATION- 2024