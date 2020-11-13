General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Parliament, First Lady, US Embassy others mourn Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

PARLIAMENT



Speaker Prof. Mike Oquaye, the Leadership and Membership of Parliament and the Clerk to Parliament have learnt with utmost sadness, the passing of Former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday, 12/11/2020.



President Rawlings was the first President of the Fourth Republic. His contribution to our current democratic dispensation cannot be glossed over.



His passing is indeed a great loss to our Republic.



May he find eternal rest.







REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO



My dear Nana Konadu, my heartfelt condolences to you and the family, on our nation’s loss.







SAMIRA BAWUMIA



I am sad to learn of the untimely death of our former president, H.E Jerry John Rawlings. My heartfelt condolences to former First Lady, H.E. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, his family and the entire country. May God grant him eternal rest







PROF JANE NAANA OPOKU-AGYEMANG



I am truly saddened by the news of the passing of our Former President and NDC Founder, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings. This is a really bad day for our country and for many of us who he inspired greatly.



I offer my profound condolences to his family, our party and a nation in grief.



May the Lord grant his soul eternal rest.







US EMBASSY GHANA



The U.S. Embassy Ghana was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings this morning. Truly, a great tree has fallen. May he rest in perfect peace. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to all of Ghana in this time of national mourning.





