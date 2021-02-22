Religion of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

Parliament Chapel International cautions public against fraudsters

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has drawn the attention of the general public to an ongoing development where some people are fraudulently using the name of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of PCI to solicit funds.



In a press release issued by the Head of Media of PCI, McLord Ice, he indicated that most of the fraudsters are believed to be members who no longer worship with the Church.



“Attention has been drawn to the fact that some members (who no longer worship with us) are fraudulently using the name of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah to solicit for funds,” he stated.



According to him, these fraudsters inform their victims that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah had given them specific spiritual direction to perform some miracles for them but don't have the money to execute it.



“They are nothing but fraudsters,” McLord Ice stressed.



He averred that the office of the Apostle dissociates itself from such acts adding that the Man of God has never given anyone such spiritual directions.



He also insisted that: “The Apostle Francis Amoako Attah you all know will assist anyone who needs help and will never ask you to go begging. Please be vigilant and wise. The office of the Apostle is doing everything possible to bring such fraudsters and perpetrators to the law.”



He, therefore, appealed to the general public to reach out to the administrative office for any clarification by calling 0243001844.