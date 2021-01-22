Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Parents urged to support government in ensuring safety of students

The MCE visited some schools in the Municipality to ensure adherance to COVID-19 protocols

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on parents, benevolent individuals, and groups to support the government to ensure the safety of school children as schools resume.



He said parents also had roles to play so far as the COVI-19 disease was concerned and must not sit and wait on the government to provide all that was needed before sending their wards to school.



Mr Ofori called on benevolent individuals and groups to extend a helping hand to support students adding that “the sickness has no boundaries.”



The MCE, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after visiting some schools in the Municipality, disclosed that the move was to make sure that teachers and students were complying with COVID-19 safety protocols.



“We also want to be sure that the lives of teachers and students are not at risk and also make sure the schools receive whatever we as stakeholders are supposed to provide.”



Gbi-Kpoeta M/A Basic School, Alavanyo Dzogbedze Kindergarten, Alavanyo Dzogbedze/Deme United R.C. Primary and Junior High School (JHS), Alavanyo Deme Kindergarten, and Alavanyo Agome Basic School were some of the Schools visited.



Mr Theodore Buatsi, Headteacher, Gbi-Kpoeta M/A Basic School, noted that although most students reported for academic activities, they were without facemasks because they were not provided for by their parents.



He added that the School was yet to receive its share of safety materials from the government to be distributed to the students.



Mr Michael Afedo, Headteacher, Alavanyo Dzogbedze/Deme United JHS, also revealed that although there were no safety materials available, teachers had reported and were preparing for academic studies.



Mr Emmanuel Tsebie, Deputy Director in-charge of Planning, Statistics, and Monitoring at the Hohoe Municipal Education Directorate, however, assured the heads of the schools that the Directorate would soon deliver safety materials to them for use.