Parents, students of Adanwomaso RC School stage protest over transfer of teacher

Pupils of Adanwomaso RC Primary School together with their parents have staged an open protest against the transfer of a teacher.



According to a report by Angel FM, the transfer of the class six teacher identified as Patrick alias sir Pato was greeted with opposition by pupils, fellow teachers and parents.



This according to the report is due to the selfless and committed nature of the teacher who had taught in the school for the last thirteen years.



Sir Pato over the period is said to have dedicated himself to the welfare of his students being committing himself towards their academic development.



He is said to have on occasions dedicated his personal resources towards teaching and learning as well as extracurricular activities.



The protesters were therefore demanding the reversal of the transfer of the teacher who has since not reported to the school over a week following his transfer.



In a video shared by Angel FM, some of the young students and seen singing and jumping in protest of the transfer.







