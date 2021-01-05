General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: GNA

Parents plead with government to ensure proper safety measures in schools

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Parents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have called on the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that proper safety measures are put in place before the reopening of the schools.



According to them, government should include the provision of ‘Veronica Buckets’ and handwashing stations created in every classroom, the availability of running water in the schools at all times, provision of thermometer guns in all schools, and ensuring that toilet facilities in the schools are disinfected regularly when schools are in session.



The parents, who spoke to the GNA in an interview, also expressed their readiness to support government's efforts towards providing a conducive teaching and learning environment for the final year students who are restless, especially in these challenging times.



Mr Joseph Abaidoo, an educationist, noted that over the years the schools have suffered from various challenges in utilities, food, and shortage of staff.



He has for that matter called on the government to put in adequate measures to cater to the needs of the students especially, those with special educational needs.



President Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation on 3rd January 2021, to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the reopening for all public and private basic schools, Junior High, Senior High, and tertiary institutions across the country.



Reopening for children in kindergarten, primary, and junior high, in both private and public schools, will be back in school, while all SHS one students will start classes from 10th March, with all students embarking on a single-track academic calendar.



SHS two and SHS three will, however, return to school from 18th January.



Also, SHS three students in all schools will no longer run the double-track system due to the expansion of infrastructure at the various senior high schools.

