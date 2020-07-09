General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Parents of deceased student can take legal action against school – Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has opined that teachers at the KNUST Senior High School had a duty to protect the final year student who died over covid-19 fears.



The lawyer speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the teachers had a constitutional duty of protecting the deceased and any other student.



Armed police were on Tuesday forced to restore calm on campus after students of the school went on a demonstration accusing the management of neglecting the final year student.



The student complained of a stomach upset during the day.



Reacting to this, the lawyer said the teachers had a constitutional duty towards the student because the parents entrusted the wards in their care.



”The incident was unfortunate and abuse of the law. There is an action, parents of the decease can take. There can take legal action and seek, for compensation.”



When asked if other parents can take legal action by forcing the school to allow them to withdraw their wards, he said the parents should rather petition the government and appeal to have their wards released to them.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the headmistress of the KNUST Senior High School, Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa following the demise of the student.



Investigation has started to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of the final year student.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.