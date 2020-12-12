General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Parents of deceased KNUST SHS student take on Akufo-Addo over his silence

The late Richard Sam

Family of the late student of the KNUST Senior High School who died as a result of negligence on the part of school authorities has called on the government to release the report on their son’s death.



Student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS) in July went on a rampage after their colleague died.



His death triggered an investigation into the matter with the headmistress and the Senior House Master been suspended.



There were reports that the committee commissioned to investigate the matter was done with its investigation and the document presented to the Director-General for the Ghana Education Service.



However, the recommendations in the document have since not been implemented by the Ghana Education Service.



Speaking to Accra-based Onua TV in an interview, the father of the late student Edwin Sam says the family is shocked about the government’s silence on the matter because he is aware the President knows of the matter but has decided not to act on it.



“My son died in July and I’m aware the President knows about the incident. This is corruption because they have been quiet about the issue. They set up a committee and even at the committee sitting we were invited but they treated us as nonentities. They shouted on us and after they did their work, we have heard nothing about it.



My son would have been going to University if he was alive. I went to borrow money to buy forms for him. I have suffered for my son to just die like that. We know regardless of what will be done, our son cannot be brought back but we want the laws to work,” mother of the boy said in an interview.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.