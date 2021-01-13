General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: GNA

Parents of basic school pupils prepare ahead of school reopening

Basic school pupils will be going to school on January 15

Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, parents have welcomed the government’s directive for schools to reopen and up preparations ahead of the reopening.



Whiles a few are sceptical about the reopening of schools with, others are of the view that it is time for the children to go back to school to continue their studies and stated their readiness.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Seidu Humu, a businesswoman and a mother of two, said she was very happy that her children were going back to school, and that she planned giving them a daily dose of recommended vitamins ‘C’ and other vitamin supplements.



“I will sit them down and talk to them about COVID-19 and the need for them to avoid sharing their face shields and masks with others”, she said.



Madam Humu said she bought an ‘alarm’ device to remind her children regularly on handwashing and the use of hand sanitisers.



Madam Akosua Agyapomaa, 36, a teacher and a parent, commended government for opening schools and said she was positive that nothing would happen to the children.



She said the reopening would help her colleagues in private schools to earn some salary after a long break.



Madam Agyapomaa said she had warned her child to wash her hands frequently whiles in school and avoid hugging and shaking hands with friends.



Mrs Edith Frimpong, a nurse and a single parent, said her son was very happy to go back to school and hopeful that teachers would take good care of the children and said she would monitor her son’s temperature with the thermometer before and after school to be sure he was safe each day.



She said she would write her son’s name on two different disposable face masks to be taken to school each morning for easy identification when misplaced.