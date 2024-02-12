Parents of a 19-year-old student blame school for their son’s death after he was refused exeat

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Parents of a 19-year-old final-year student at Akim Swedru Senior High School have blamed the management of the school following the death of their son.



The parents are alleging that their son, Keater Vadje, was refused an exemption when he requested one on the grounds of being sick.



The student had asked to be excused so he could go home and receive medical care.



However, he was refused and had to call his father, who stormed the school.



Reporting from the area, Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening said the student went to the housemaster and told him he was sick and should be given an exeat.



However, the management told him he did not look like someone who was sick.



The student, after several failed attempts to get the exeat, called his father, who stormed the school, picked up the son, and rushed him to the Akimdan Government Hospital.



The facility could not treat the student and told the father he should send him to another facility.



The father then sent him to the Akwatia St. Dominic Hospital.



The student could not survive, as he died in the evening.



The parents are blaming the school for the death of their son, saying if he had been given the opportunity, he would have survived.



Meanwhile, the family has set February 16, 2024, to bury the deceased.



