Parents of Tikobo No.2 appeal to govt to support Nana Avo-Nwiah Basic School

Correspondence from Western Region:



A cross-section of residents of Tikobo No.2 in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region are pleading with the government and other benevolent organizations to support the Nana Avo-Nwiah M/A Basic School in the area with educational facilities.



These concerned residents who have wards in the school made the passionate appeal when GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent Daniel Kaku visited the farming community.



It was observed that the structure of the school is in a deplorable state.



Our Regional Correspondent also observed that some students in the school sit on the floor to study - a situation which has been compelling some students to absent themselves from school hours.



Speaking to some parents about the situation, they said the situation was affecting their children's academic performance.



"It will be very dangerous for our children if a heavy wind blows now. So we will need the govt's support in terms of school block and furniture. Our children sit on the floor to study."



They disclosed to GhanaWeb that the school doesn't have a toilet facility and took the opportunity to plead for a toilet facility.



We don't have a toilet facility. Our school is not good; it's not a block but a wooden structure.



These concerned parents seized the opportunity to commend the teachers of the school for putting up their best to teach their children despite the numerous challenges facing the school.



Watch the video below:



