Parents of Haatso quintuplets appeal for support

A 39-year-old first-time mother is appealing for support after she gave birth to a set of five babies (quintuplets), at the SAMJ Specialist Hospital in Haatso, a suburb of Accra.



Lydia Nyanful said in a video cited by GhanaWeb that the appeal is to help settle her hospital bills and to cater for her children.



''I want to appeal to people to help me settle my hospital bills ... I had three boys and two girls. It took nine years before I took seed. The procedure was painful, but God favoured me,'' she said in the video.



Father of the quintuplets is also quoted in a Class FM report making a similar appeal. He was full of praise and thanks to God for blessing them with babies after years of hoping but admitted that the looming financial burden was a reality they had to face.



"We have been waiting for our own fruit of the womb for the past 15 years, ever since we got married, and glory be to God, we have gotten what we could have used 7 years to get in a day. I want to thank God almighty. He is a faithful God.



“God has just been faithful, as we have concluded the first phase and the doctors have confirmed that the babies are kicking.”



He continued: “We are entering the second phase, and I know it is not going to be easy at all."



He appealed for support from family, friends, and individuals to help them adequately cater for the kids in the face of the current economic challenges.



The babies, three (3) girls and two (2) boys, were welcomed on January 5, 2023, with the weights being 1.5 kg, 1.5 kg, 1.6 kg, 1.7 kg, and 1.8 kg.



They are currently in the Special Care Babies Unit of the Hospital and are in stable condition.



