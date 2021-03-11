Regional News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Jamal Nurudeen, Contributor

Parents must be responsible - Farouk Mahama

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has appealed to parents to be responsible by managing and protecting their children.



He said that children are precious jewels and therefore parents should spend their times, energies and resources to take care of their children.



Farouk Aliu Mahama expressed his concern on the demise of about 12 young children who lost their lives over the weekend when they went swimming at the beach in the Apam district of the Central Region.



He stated that these young boys could easily have become leaders of our country in future but unfortunately, they have painfully lost their lives.



He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families who sadly lost their children.



He also appealed to parents to monitor the movements of their wards and should do everything within their remit to protect them.



He praised government for assisting the families with some financial support to meet some of their expenses.



"The Apam incident is quite heartbreaking and my sincere condolences to the families who lost their children. There is a lesson in here for us and I hope every parent will learn from it. Parents must be responsible. As parents we must protect our children because they jewels"



"I want to commend government for the gesture to the parents. Its a difficult time for them and this move will help cover some of their expenses", he said