Parents, another remanded over alleged ‘ritual killing’ of a 3-week-old baby

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The 24-year-old man who allegedly killed his 3-week-old baby for money rituals has been remanded in police custody.



The suspect, Bright Lacey, allegedly conspired with his partner, the mother of the baby, to kill the child for rituals.



The suspect, together with her partner, Linda Asare, 20, has reportedly confessed to killing the baby after they were caught by the police through investigations.



Information available indicates that the two slashed the throat of the baby and dumped the body.



The two suspects and one other person, Kingsley Yeboah, 19, appeared before the Awutu Beraku Circuit court presided over by Her Worship Naomi Kuntor on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



The police prayed for the court to grant them more time as the investigation into the incident was still ongoing.



The court has since remanded the three suspects, who are to reappear on February 5, 2024.



Investigations into the matter discovered the mobile phone call history of what they had planned to do with the said ritualist, who was the one assisting them.



Meanwhile, the police are on a manhunt for two other suspects who are connected to the case.



It includes the traditional priest who instructed them to allegedly kill the baby and the one who committed the act.