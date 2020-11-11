General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Parents advised to warn their children against electoral violence

The Sekyere East District Police Command has urged parents to warn their children against any act of violence on the election’s day.



Superintendent Asare Bediako, the District Police Commander who made the call, said the police would not tolerate any act of indiscipline by any group of persons or individuals before, during and after the December 07, elections.



Speaking at the launch of a peace campaign organized by the Effiduase District of the Church of Pentecost at Effiduase, Superintendent Bediako reiterated the police resolve to take total control of security on the election’s day to protect both the ballot and electorates.



He said the police was ready to ensure that everyone voted in a peaceful environment devoid of any intimidation and harassment from anybody.



The campaign, which was under the theme “Seek Peace and Pursue it”, is an initiative of the Church of Pentecost to promote peace in the district before, during and after the elections.



It brought together religious leaders, security officials, local government officials, political party representatives, Electoral Commission, Civil Society Organizations and traditional leaders in the district.



Superintendent Bediako, stressed the need for the public to trust and have confidence in the police service to serve and protect them at all times.



He also urged the electorate to abide by the rules and regulations governing the elections since the police would not countenance any such indiscipline.



Superintendent Bediako, commended the Church of Pentecost for the initiative and urged the stakeholders to maintain the collaboration for peace before, during and after the elections.



Reverend Alexander Kofi Mireku, Effiduase District Pastor of the Church, said the initiative was a mandatory activity of the church at district levels after it was officially launched at the national level at Accra.



The aim, he said was to engage people at the local level to actively get involved in the promotion of peace before, during and after the elections.



He advised against the use of abusive words by political leaders and supporters in their campaigns, saying such acts could breed violence and result in the destruction of life and property.

