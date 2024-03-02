Parents advised to intervene amidst surge in teenage pregnancy

Health News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Parents in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region have been advised to offer strong protection to their children against teenage pregnancy.



Speaking at the end of the 2023 annual health performance review meeting held at Konongo, Delphine Gborgblorvor, the Municipal Health Director, stressed that the figures recorded by the Directorate regarding teenage pregnancy call for a concerted effort of all stakeholders especially parents to nip the situation in the bud.



There was a surge in the number of teenage pregnancies recorded in 2023. Out of the total number of 2777 mothers who attended antenatal care, 6 of them were teenage mothers aged between 10-14 years whiles 306 of them were teenage mothers between the ages of 15-19 years. This exceeded the 289 cases recorded in 2022.



"I urge parents to assume full responsibility for the upkeep and the general well-being of their children to avert any incidence of teenage pregnancy as this can jeopardize their future, especially the girls. It is our responsibility to give good character training and to guide our children to grow into responsible adults," she added.



The forum brought together chiefs, health workers, religious leaders and heads of public institutions to discuss challenges facing health institutions, successes chalked and the way forward.



Madam Gborgblovor commended health workers for braving the storm and successfully delivering on their mandate. She cautioned them not to relent but continue to work hard and deliver quality healthcare services to the people.



"Uphold the dignity of your uniforms"- Benimase Kontihene, the Kontihene of Obenimase, the chairman of the occasion commended the health professionals for doing a Yeoman's job over the years.



He particularly commended them for demonstrating high levels of professionalism over the years but admonished them to demonstrate good character.



"I encourage you to be good ambassadors of your profession and not to do anything that will bring the name of your profession into disrepute."