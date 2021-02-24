General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Parent fumes as his 3 sons contract coronavirus at PRESEC

14 students have allegedly been quarantined by health officials at PRESEC

A parent whose three sons at the Presbyterian Boy’s Secondary School (PRESEC) in Accra have contracted COVID-19 has raised concerns over what he says is the rising cases of infections at the school.



About 14 students at PRESEC have allegedly been quarantined by health officials at the school.



This was after some students reported to the school’s clinic complaining of headaches and general weakness, the parent, who is a security personnel and spoke to GHOne News on condition of anonymity said.



“As I speak to you right now, they have over 14 people quarantined at the school. And I can tell you on authority that six parents are in the same predicament as I am, six of us, one of them works at CHRAJ. I have three sons there, two of them got infected first I went for them and we treated them and they went back and I have gone for the third one who also has it. They have put the third one on oxygen,” the worried parent told GHOne TV.



He said he does want to speak openly about the matter out of fear of bringing the name of the school into disrepute.



Some students at the school confirmed the development to GHOne News.



“One of my friends has been at the isolation center for three weeks,” one of them said.



Meanwhile, the headmaster of the school, David Odjidja, declined to comment on the development when approached by the GHOne news team on campus Monday.



Since the resumption of schools, a total of 142 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in some Junior and Senior High Schools in four regions.



Fifty-six (56) positive cases have been confirmed in 23 schools in the Greater Accra Region.