Source: Atinka Online

Pardon our daughter-family of mother who poisoned her children plead

Abigail Tetteh Agbubla is said to have admittedd to killing her children with rat poison

Family of the 30-year-old woman who poisoned her two little children to death at Manhean, a suburb of Tema Newtown in the Tema Region, is calling on the authorities to have mercy on their daughter, due to her mental health status.



It would be recalled that, Abigail Tetteh Agbubla, an unemployed mother on Thursday, 30th July 2020, allegedly poisoned her two children, a boy and girl, aged 1 and 3 years respectively.



The suspect who was picked up by the police confirmed lacing the food of her children with ‘Glucose’, upon an advise from a friend, which is yet to be ascertained by the police.



However, family of the suspect say, their daughter, who has been suffering from some form of mental disorders, might have carried out the heinous crime without her knowledge.



Sister to the suspect, Celestina Adzo, said her depressed sister, had no intentions to kill the children, stressing on her depression caused by martial issues and others.



A close friend of the suspect, Cynthia Asante, said the suspect who had been neglected by her family and that of her in-laws for sometime now, has really been through alot, which she believes might have taken a toll on her mental health.



Meanwhile the suspect, Abigail Tetteh Agbubla is expected to be arraigned before court on Monday the 3rd of August by the police.

