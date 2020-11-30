General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Pardon jailed pastors who violated coronavirus protocols – Akufo-Addo told

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to grant amnesty to the pastors who were arrested and jailed for flouting the protocols outlined to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.



The plea was made by the United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador, Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu who is also the Head Pastor of Pottersville Church International.



As part of the measures to deal with the pandemic, the president, acting in accordance with the law placed restrictions on the movement of persons in some parts of the country.



Churches, mosques, schools were also closed down to enable the country to curtail the spread of the virus.



In April this year, Head of Prosecutions for Accra Region, ACP Lydia Donkor revealed that the police had arrested a total of 406 persons including Men of God who flouted guidelines on the restrictions imposed on the movement of people and social gatherings by the President.



Speaking during the National Peace Prayer Forum ahead of the December 7 elections on Saturday, November 28, Amb. Bishop Samuel Owusu pleaded with the president to pardon the pastors who were incarcerated.



He said “To the president of Ghana, we are requesting one thing. We have one petition to give to the president of Ghana.



“That during the COVID-19, some of our people, some pastors went to church to pray. Yes, we agree and we know that they are at fault, they breached the COVID-19 protocols.



“They never obeyed and we are all aware but we are pleading with his Excellency the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ghana to grant them amnesty.”





