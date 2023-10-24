Paramount Chief urges politicians to eschew politics of insults

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: GNA

Oyeadeeyie Basape Kojo Armah lll, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, has urged politicians to avoid insults and distasteful comments towards their opponents when expressing their views on political issues.



He said the use of indecent language by politicians had the tendency to degenerate into a never-ending conflict that could plunge the country into chaos.



Oyeadeeyie Armah lll made the call when Bright Asamoah Brefo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC), paid a courtesy call to him at his palace.



The NDC candidate was at the palace to seek the chief’s advice and blessings to begin his campaign in the area ahead of the 2024 elections.



Oyeadeeyie Armah said a peaceful environment was the surest way through which the country could achieve development aspirations, saying, “a healthy competition is essential to democracy and that must not lead to bloodshed.”



He commended the parliamentary candidate for recognising traditional authorities as partners in development and assured him of his prayers and support.



On some of the developmental gaps in his paramountcy, Oyeadeeyie Armah III mentioned the lack of public toilets, district hospitals and market square as their major challenges, and appealed to Brefo to help resolve those issues when given the nod.



Brefo thanked the Sefwi Bekwai Paramount Chief for his warm reception, blessings and advice to pursue his political journey.



He promised to lead the charge for development projects in the area when given the opportunity to become the Member of Parliament (MP) in 2024.