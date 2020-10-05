General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Paramount Chief of Osudoku disassociates himself from Volta secession group

The Osudoku Matse/Paramount Chief and President of the Osudoku Traditional Council in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra region, has dissociated himself and condemned the activities of the Head of the Doris Clan/Division for allegedly associating himself in the activities of the "Homeland Study Group Foundation."



The press statement, according to Aadegbor Ngmogmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, has become necessary following the alleged involvement of Nene Tawiah Agblom II, the Head of the Doris Clan/Division for his alleged involvement in the activities of the Western Togoland secession seeking independence for parts of the Volta Region.



Aadegbor in condemning the alleged involvement said there was the need to disassociate himself from the agenda due to his relationship with Nene Tawiah Agblom II.



“Considering his position and relationship with me, it became expedient to come out to disassociate myself and the Traditional Council completely from this diabolic agenda. I also unequivocally condemn the move,” he emphasized with the stern warning that the Osudoku Traditional area will continue to be part of Ghana.



The chief also warned Chiefs and people of the Osudoku Traditional Area, particularly the youth, not to get themselves involved in the “unacceptable venture”, adding that anybody who does so does that at their own risk and urged the security agencies to do their work.



Yongwasi lands



Aadegbor also described as false publications in the media on Yongwasi lands.



He questioned the motives of the interested parties in the case to go prosecute their case in the domain of the Press when they claim to have a genuine case.



“It is questionable that people who claim to have a genuine case and have sent the matter to Court of competent jurisdiction would not wait for the outcome of the Court case but have rather chosen to prosecute their case in the domain of the Press. By the end of the case, the ulterior motives behind their agenda will be definitely exposed,” the statement noted.



He however declined further comments on the case as it was currently before the courts whom he expects to “perform their functions to the justifiable conclusion.”



