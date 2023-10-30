Paramount Chief of Manya Krobo appeals to government for return of Krobo Mountain

Regional News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, has appealed to the government to return the historic Krobo Mountain to the Krobo people in the shortest possible time.



This appeal was reiterated during the durbar that marked this year’s Ngmayem festival on Friday, October 27, 2023.



The Krobo Mountain holds significant historical and spiritual importance for the Krobo people.



The mountain served as the first settlement for the Krobo people in the 17th century, following their separation from other Dangme groups in Lɔlɔvɔ.



The 1,108-feet-high mountain features a gorge that divides it into two unequal sections, providing ideal protection during a period of constant warfare. The Krobo people effectively defended themselves in wars by rolling boulders down the mountain, preventing enemy forces from advancing.



However, the colonial government viewed the mountain as a “Fetish mountain” and launched an attack against the Krobos in 1892 under then Governor Griffiths.



This attack involved the use of rockets and rifles, resulting in the destruction of shrines and the eviction of the Krobos from the mountain under the Native Customs Ordinance of 1892, which the mountain was forcibly retained as state land.



Nene Sakite II, addressing the durbar during the Ngmayem festival, appealed to President Akufo Addo to facilitate the return of the Krobo Mountain to the Krobo people. He expressed concern over information indicating that the land was being divided and sold in parcels to private developers, contrary to the provisions of Article 20, subsections 5 and 6 of the 1992 constitution.



“Another issue which is also dear to our heart and also of great importance to me as Konor of Manya Krobo is the issue of return of our Krobo mountains back to us .We have made several efforts over the years for the return of our ancestral home but still no credible response from successive governments. We want to take opportunity once you are here with us today to let you know emphatically that we want our home back to us in the shortest possible time as information reaching me indicate that the land is being partitioned and sold in parcels to Private developers contrary to provisions in article 20 sub section 5 and 6 of the 1992 constitution” Nene Sakite II appealed.



The Konor of Manya Krobo also issued a warning to individuals claiming to be chiefs and selling state-acquired lands in exchange for cars, stating that they must go through the proper customary process or risk losing their status.



He stressed his aversion to the exchange of land for cars.



“To those who walk around calling themselves chiefs they are not chiefs. I have given them just one month to straighten up and go through the proper customary process otherwise they can no longer be tolerated. Exchanging lands for cars is something which I don’t like.”



President Akufo Addo, in his response, assured that discussions about the restoration of ancestral lands to the Krobo people were ongoing and expressed hope that they would be concluded soon.



“Discussion about the restoration of your ancestral lands are ongoing.I am hopeful they will be concluded soon”. President Akufo Addo assured



This year’s Ngmayem festival, held under the theme “Development in Unity: Reviving Patriotism through Unification,” brought among other things the issue of the Krobo Mountains and ancestral lands to the forefront for action.