Paramount Chief distances himself from 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Agyinasare

General News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Togbui Adamah III, the Volta Region's Mount Chief and President of the Some Traditional Council has distanced himself from a recent press conference held by some chiefs who issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of Perez Chapel International, to appear before the traditional authority.



In a 3news.com report on June 5, Togbui Adamah III expressed his detachment from the press conference, questioning its legitimacy and legal basis.



"What happened at Nogokpo, I am not associated with it. Did they have the capacity to do that? On what law are they relying on?" Togbui Adamah III stated, emphasizing his lack of involvement in the decision made by the chiefs.



He further explained that, as the Paramount Chief, he can only receive complaints from his subjects regarding matters affecting the shrine in Gbakadza, not Nogokpo itself. In this case, no official complaint had been filed by the people of Nogokpo.



“My chief consulted me on Monday, and he asked, what should we do? and the first thing I asked is, has somebody brought the case?" Togbui Adamah III shared, shedding light on the process that should have been followed within the traditional authority.



He clarified that Nogokpo is the name of the town, but the shrine is called Gbakadza, and his role as a Paramount Chief would involve receiving complaints from his subjects specifically related to the shrine or deity. Since no official complaint had been filed, Togbui Adamah III deemed the press conference unnecessary.



The Chiefs of Nogokpo had summoned Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to appear before them within 14 days, expressing dissatisfaction with the explanation he gave regarding his earlier comment that described Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region.



Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey, the convenor of the community, accused the Archbishop of intentionally tarnishing the reputation of the people of Nogokpo and undermining African traditional religion.



In response to the allegations, Archbishop Agyinasare clarified his comment, expressing that he meant no malice towards Nogokpo or its people.



He explained that he was referring to an incident that occurred after a crusade in Aflao, not the town itself.



The Archbishop stated that he never intended to cast a slur upon the people of Nogokpo or the Volta Region as a whole and expressed regret for any misrepresentation or misinformation that may have resulted from his comments.