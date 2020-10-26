General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pandemic of joblessness sparked #EndSARS protest in Nigeria – Citizen Kofi

play videoRenowned business magnate, Dr Kofi Amoah

Renowned Ghanaian business magnate, Dr Kofi Amoah popularly known as Citizen Kofi has argued that the recent string of protests against police brutality in Nigeria was the result of the unbearable rates of unemployment in the country.



According to him, the frustrations of the Nigerian youth was only triggered by the police brutality which was only the surface reason for what the world witnessed over the past weeks.



“What is happening in Nigeria is a reflection of the society’s inability or its failure to organise itself to create goods and services to satisfy the citizens and to produce beyond that for export and to use that money for further advancement…it’s the frustrations of the people. The spark was the brutality of the police,” he said in an exclusive interaction with GhanaWeb.



Dr Amoah further posited that the spiking rates of unemployment amongst the youth is not only a problem Nigeria is facing but several other African countries, if not all.



He believes if African leaders do not take stringent measures to nib unemployment in the bud, a number of cases witnessed in Nigeria may be dotted across the continent.



“…There’s a lot of Joblessness in Nigeria, the young people don’t have jobs…so this pandemic in Africa not the disease but the joblessness pandemic will swallow us if we don’t look at it…,” he remarked.



To the Nigerian community, he urged them to continue to register their displeasure as regards brutalities from the police but in a more decorous and non-violent manner.



“My advice on Twitter to my Nigerian youth is to be peaceful, non-violent, make your voices heard because sometimes if things are going in the wrong direction and nobody says anything, it will keep going the wrong direction…” he concluded.









