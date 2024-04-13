Palm wine tapper allegedly kills wife, attempts suicide

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A palm wine tapper, Kojo Nimo, has allegedly murdered his wife at Insu-Sidiing, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley of the Western Region.



Reporting from the area, Frimpong-Manso said the palm wine tapper and his wife had been married for twenty years and had three children.



The reporter disclosed the couple’s history of conflict and the wife's request for the annulment of their marriage.



Frimpong-Manso reported on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that the wife left for the farm on Thursday, April 11, 2024, to harvest cassava and some other crops, so she could go and sell them in the market.



Agya Nimo is reported to have also left for the same farm a few hours later, and when he arrived, he allegedly picked up a stick and struck the wife.



He subsequently picked up a cutlass and allegedly hit the wife with it until she died.



He then left and went home, telling his neighbours that he had murdered the wife, taken poison, and would soon die.



Some of his neighbours rushed him to the Bogoso Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.



Others also rushed to the farm, where they saw the body of the woman in a pool of blood.



The police have since launched an investigation into the matter.