Palgrave Boakye-Danquah jabs Steve Hanke over attack on government

General News of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has responded to Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University in the US, for his recent attacks on the government.



Palgrave Boakye-Danquah stated that although “there are many of these criticisms from our compatriots here in Ghana,” “public concern is warranted when a foreigner who claims to know it all decides to inflict on us his all-knowing misdiagnosis of our situation.”



His comment follows the American professor’s recent remarks on social media.



Vice President Bawumia has recently come under fire from Prof. Hanke for his management of the Ghanaian economy.



Additionally, he recently criticised private lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for commending the government’s handling of the economy.



He has also questioned the veracity of official economic data made public by state agencies like the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Statistical Services.



Palgrave Boakye-Danquah says Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta deserves ‘praise’ for his handling of the economy.



However, in response to the criticism, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah claimed that Steve Hanke lacked an understanding of Ghana’s economy, notably regarding inflation figures.



“His understanding of our economic situation itself, without the corresponding data backing it, makes absolute undeserving of attention,” Palgrave Boakye-Danquah told Kwaku Owusu Adjei On Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM91.9



He emphasized the need for praise for the Akufo-Addo administration’s management of the economy “in these most challenging times,” in especially the Ministry of Finance.



He said that despite the drop in revenue, the bills are still being paid, including employees, repairs to the roads, and funding for programs like YouStart.



“Of course, unlike Steve Hanke, who sits far away behind his PC typing hogwash, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko isn’t living on another planet. He lives right here in Ghana and his experience is that of our political economy, and he has led several conversations on the way forward for Ghana’s economy,” he slammed.



He explained, “It just so happens that, the Akufo-Addo government announced a commercial programme under YouStart that will offer a standardised loan product between GHS100,000 and GHS500,000.00 from PFIs to cover working capital requirements, business expansion needs, and the purchase of equipment or machinery by Programme beneficiaries.”



He stated that the MoU between the government and PFIs will improve the connections between stakeholders in the education and labour markets, give young entrepreneurs access to capital, skills, and markets, and increase the ability of the private sector to generate jobs.