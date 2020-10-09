Regional News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Palace burnt, gunshots fired as fresh chieftaincy violence erupts at Kpatinga

Fresh Chieftaincy violence erupted Friday dawn between rival factions at Kpatinga in the Gushegu District of the Northern Region, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



MyNewsGh.com gathered that the violence started at about 2 am, according to residents, and continued till 5 am when fighting was temporarily stopped by a heavy downpour in the town.



Information gathered indicates a group of armed men attacked a rival chief palace and set it ablaze.



This, according to the information, triggered a reprisal leading to the gun battle amidst the presence of armed police personnel stationed in the area.



No reports of casualty have been recorded yet but sources disclosed to MyNewsGh.com that the regional security council has been briefed on the latest development.



Kpatinga has remained one of the troubled spots in the Northern Region because of unresolved chieftaincy differences which have resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of property.



In January this year, one person was shot dead while at least five people were injured leaving about 20 houses burnt.



The deceased, identified as Alhassan Abass, a 55-year-old traditional healer, was caught up in the crossfire between security officers deployed in the area to maintain peace, and some civilians.





