Paga youth appeal for the establishment of a Military base to fight crime

Regional News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Chairman of the Paga Youth Movement in the Kassena-Nankana West District, Richard Alogitega, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider the establishment of a Military Base at Paga to support the other security agencies fight crime in the border town.



He said the establishment of the facility will help fight the activities of criminals, especially near the border where there have been several robbery attacks on traders and residents.



Mr. Alogitega, who urged government to give priority to the appeal, stressed that the presence of the Military installation in the area would drive off criminals who in the past two years have found the area a safe haven to operate and constantly tormented residents and business owners.



In his turn to address the gathering at the climax of the Paga Youth Movement Annual Community Football Tournament held on Saturday, Mr. Alogitega added that an Armed Forces Base in the area would ensure the safety of the public and also create an enabling environment for the growth of businesses.



He said; “Mr. Chairman, permit me to make one but serious request which concerns the people of Paga. In fact, for the past two years, there have been several robbery attacks on business owners at the Paga border leading to a lot of injuries and loss of huge sums of money”.



“No one knows when the next attack will be and the consequences. In this regard, we wish to make a passionate appeal to the President of the Republic to consider as an urgent need to establish a Military Base at Paga before the worse happens”.



Mr. Alogitega, in his speech, also talked about the need for the people of Paga to live in peace and harmony. He said peaceful coexistence was the surest way the town could attract and accelerate development in all aspects.



He appealed to indigenes both home and away to support the development of sports in the area. He noted that sports engendered purposeful and meaningful relationships which promoted unity and development.



“Sports, particularly team sports engender purposeful and meaningful social relationships. Man is a social animal; we have to socially connect with colleagues which provides us with highly desirable security, belongingness, happiness and development. Therefore, winning or losing in this tournament is not all important but the benefits from the participation”.



The District Chief Executive, Gerard Ataogye, who graced the occasion among other invited guests, commended the group for successfully conducting the 3rd edition of the tournament. He charged the group to maintain the spirit of sports development and to continue to strive for improvement.



The DCE urged the youth to use sport activities to foster unity among themselves and to maintain physical fitness.



“Let us continue to come together like this and make sure the light radiates to the other zones- the East and the West. This is the best way to show that we can come together to do whatever we want to do as a district. Let us use sports to bring unity. Let us use sports to bury our differences,” the DCE urged.



At the end of the football tournament involving 13 community teams, the Kajelo community team emerged victorious with the Nania community team and Kakungu community team taking the 2nd and 3rd positions.



All teams including winners were presented with trophies, medals, footballs, jerseys and other football accoutrements.