Paga Pio laments rising rate of teenage pregnancy among SHS girls

Health News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: GNA

The Paramount Chief of the Paga Traditional Area, Pe Charles Awia Awampaga II ha lamented the rising spate of teenage pregnancy in his area.



He raised the issue at his Palace, where the Paga Pio through his spokesperson, was addressing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is on a tour of the northern regions



The Paramount Chief appealed to the Vice President to reconstruct the girls’ dormitory block of the Paga Senior High School which was gutted by fire about a year ago, to solve the accommodation challenge of the school.



He said some men were taking advantage of the girls who were compelled to rent rooms in the town, “Paga is a border town, and the girls are facing a lot of challenges, we are recording high numbers of teenage pregnancy cases,” he lamented.



Pe Awampaga II appealed to government to construct a broken steel bridge between the Navio and Tazika communities which linked other communities within and outside the District.



The already deplorable steel bridge collapsed together with a heavy-duty truck loaded with logs on March 23, 2022 when the truck attempted passing on it, and had since not been repaired.



The Paramount Chief said the collapsed bridge slowed economic activities in the area, especially farmers who had to transport their produce to Paga market.



He, however, thanked the government for some development projects in his Traditional Area.



“The inland port at Paga is a great initiative, and we want to appreciate the government for that. We also have schools built by the government, our communities have benefitted from potable drinking water we are highly impressed,” the Paga Pio said.



The Vice President was accompanied by Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior, Mr Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports and Mr Abdulai Abanga, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing.



The rest were Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Yidana Zakaria, the North-East Regional Minister, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Special Advisor on Health, Municipal and District Chief Executives across the Upper East and North-East Regions among other government and former government officials and executives of the New Patriotic Party.