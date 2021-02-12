Regional News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: GNA

Paa Kofi Ansong elected as council of State member for Eastern Region

Paa Kofi Ansong (L) has been elected as the Council of State member for the Eastern Region

Paa Kofi Ansong, a 60-year-old business executive has been elected as the Council of State member for the Eastern Region.



He was unanimously elected by all the 66 delegates comprising two representatives from all the 33 constituencies in the Region.



He beat Ernest Amemakuse Mawufemor, a 35-year old entrepreneur and James Amanor Ossom, a 55-year-old Mechanical Engineer who stepped down for the elected candidate.



The Elections conducted by the Electoral Commission in Koforidua, was under strict coronavirus preventive measures including; wearing of face masks, hand washing and social distancing.