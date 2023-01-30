PWDs call on assemblies to factor their needs in planning and budgetary allocations

Regional News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

The Obuasi branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) led by its President Karim Iddrisu has made a passionate appeal to MMDAs to factor in the needs of those with a disability during policy planning and implementation processes.



Speaking at an event held in Obuasi to mark 2022 World disability day, Mr. Iddrisu charged MMDAs to demonstrate commitment towards empowering PWDs by factoring their needs during policy formulation and implementation as well as budget preparations.



He however conceded that though some districts including the Obuasi Municipal Assembly have been supporting persons with disability, more needs to be done in terms of giving them equal opportunities during employment and skills development.



World disability day which is celebrated annually on December 3, was set aside by the United Nations in 1992 to promote the understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.



It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of social, political, economic and cultural life.



The Obuasi chapter of the Federation decided to climax the month-long celebration on January 27, 2023, under the theme " Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation in Fuelling an Accessible and Equitable World".



Karim Iddrisu also bemoaned the lack of support for PWDs during the outbreak of COVID-19 saying the period saw them wallow in abject poverty since most of them were not able to work.



"It was very unfortunate that Government did not come out with any policy targeted at supporting PWDs during the outbreak of Covid. A lot of our people suffered and are currently suffering from post- Covid-19 losses".

The event was graced by the Chief Executive for Obuasi Municipal Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah who called for a national dialogue on some of the issues raised by persons with disability saying, a national policy is needed to make special provisions for PWDs in the area of job creation.



He was impressed with how the Federation has organised and comported itself over the years. He added that the District Assemblies Common Fund has been the major source of support for PWDs but the fund comes with directives and measures. He implored the Ghana Federation of Disability organisation to make available their needs to the Assembly to enable their inputs to be captured by the Assembly during the planning and budgetary processes.



There were solidarity messages from other departments including the Social Welfare Department. The Municipal Director Peter Owusu Ansah said the department works closely with PWDs in Obuasi saying so far the department has registered 543 PWDs made up of the deaf, blind, physically challenged and persons with intellectual disabilities.



He seized the opportunity to appeal to PWDs who have not registered with the department to do so to enable them to get support from the government.

The Municipal Director of CHRAJ Samuel Asante Yeboah also mentioned that their doors are opened to PWDs who wish to seek redress on grounds of human rights abuse.



PWDs intensify calls for sign language interpreters in hospitals and schools

Members of the Deaf Association also appealed to the government to engage the services of sign language interpreters in public institutions, especially hospitals and schools.



They believed this will enable them to communicate effectively when they seek services in public institutions.