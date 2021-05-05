PTA of Achimota Preparatory school to petition President Akufo-Addo over GES takeover

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

The Parents Teachers Association of Achimota Preparatory will later today petition President Akufo-Addo over an attempted takeover by the Ghana Education Service (GES).



The GES on April 30, 2021, locked up the school following a court order that mandated them to take ownership of the school.



This has resulted in some stand-off between the school and the GES and the PTA wants President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter.



Bernard Anaba, the Vice Chairman of the school’s PTA told Citi News that aside from the president, the school will continue to pursue the issue in court.



“On Wednesday we will be going to the Jubilee House. We will petition the president as well and of course, we will also be pursuing the court issue.”



The Association on Tuesday petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, through the Okaikwei North Member of Parliament, “to look into it and possibly investigate why they [GES] had to unleash the police on our children and also why they took such an action because they had no court order.”



The parents have also disputed the claim of a court order that allows the GES to assume ownership of the school.



CitiNews report that some of the parents stormed the school on Tuesday to protest over what they contend to an arbitrary closure of the school by the GES.



“I didn’t know what was going on until my son came home crying that policemen with guns are all over the school and the school has been locked… The boy was frightened. He is only 12 years old, and he is mourning his father. I have lost my husband and he hasn’t overcome that yet and you people came to the school with the police. The case is in court so if you claim you won, do you have to come to school to attack the children?” a parent said.



