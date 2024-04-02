PSG condemns ‘marriage’ of 12-year-old girl to Wulomo, describes it as dangerous

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has condemned the alleged marriage ceremony between a 63-year-old Ga priest and a 12-year-old girl.



The society was of the view that the marriage ceremony was unlawful and an abuse of the rights of minors.







Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the Gborbu Wulomo, has come under severe attack following the alleged marriage ceremony between him and the minor.



The traditional marriage ceremony occurred on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.



Gborbu Wulomo defended himself by stating that the girl would not be expected to fulfil marital duties.



The ceremony has also caught the attention of the international media, with the BBC and The Mirror, UK, publishing it.



Reacting to it, the Paediatric Society of Ghana said, "The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has observed with great distress the discourse on various media platforms on a report of a child marriage in Accra.



"The PSG strongly condemns any act or perception or facilitation of Child Marriage. On the right to refuse betrothal and marriage, The Children's Act 1998 states: No person shall force a child (age less than 18 years) to be betrothed, to be the subject of a dowry transaction or to be married."



"The perceived acceptance of child marriages and the open brazen approval or defence of the practice by influential leaders of the community have the potential to embolden certain deviant behaviours like paedophilia. Child marriages are dangerous. Both real and so-called arranged informal unions where the child is supposedly a symbolic wife and not expected to perform any marital duties, including conjugal duties, are dangerous."



"The preventable damage to the child's development, reproductive and mental health and education can be irreversible and generational."



"We will support the efforts of government and all partners to protect the best interest of every child everywhere in Ghana. This calls for strong national commitment at the highest level of the political, traditional, health, educational, judicial and media landscape, with unwavering support from our international partners like UNICEF and WHO."