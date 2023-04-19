PRESEC-Legon to hold annual Torch and Bonfire Night on Friday, April 21

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: Etse Sikanku, Contributor

The old students’ association of Presby Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon) is set to hold what has been billed as the leading high school alumni event in the country, the )dade3 Torch and Bonfire Night.



The event is billed for Friday,21st April, at the PRESEC-Legon school grounds, and is open to the public.



Over the years, the event has served as an occasion not only to reconnect with old schoolmates, but to wind down and meet alumni from other schools.



The Torch and Bonfire Night forms part of a weeklong commemorative set of events for the 85th anniversary celebrations.



For the past several years, PRESEC’s torch and bonfire event has attracted patrons well beyond the )dade3 fraternity.



The general public, made up of people from diverse schools’ and backgrounds, have consistently been guests at the event.



There is huge anticipation towards this year’s event.



