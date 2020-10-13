Politics of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

PPP settles on Kofi Asamoah-Siaw as running mate

Vice-presidential candidate of the PPP, Kofi Asamoah-Siaw

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has settled on its policy advisor Kofi Asamoah-Siaw as its vice-presidential candidate.



This was, revealed by the party’s National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu, in an interview.



He described the policy advisor as a competent, intelligent, and credible young man, with the credibility to partner the presidential candidate Bridgett Dzogbenuku.



According to him, the PPP is the only party that can help Ghana transform.



He said with these two persons, Ghanaians are assured of better leadership, transparency, and accountability.



Kofi Asamoah-Siaw is a young man with a simple background.



He was born on 2nd June 1978 in Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region. My parents and I also come from Akyem Oda.



He schooled at St. Anthony Primary School in Akyem Oda; Awisa Presby JSS at Akyem Awisa and Adisadel College in Cape Coast.



He is, a proud Santaclausian and believes his alma mater is the best secondary school in the world: “Adisco, the root of my identity” I went to the University of Ghana twice for my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Political Science and International Affairs respectively.



He started work as a teacher with Pentecost Secondary School in Koforidua, worked with The Capital Group in Accra before joining GN Bank where I worked for close to 10years before its operations were temporarily suspended.



He was the first National Secretary of the PPP and also serves as the Policy Director.



Kofi Asamoah-Siaw contested in the 2012 Parliamentary elections on the ticket of the PPP for the Akyem Oda Constituency.



He is a Methodist and married to Belinda Gifty Adjei with three children. My mission in politics is to work with others to end the subjugation of the state interest to partisan interest and super-power.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.