PPP flagbearer Brigitte Dzogbenuku begins Greater Accra tour

Presidential candidate of the Progressive People's Party, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

The Presidential hopeful of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, began her campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.



The campaign took her to the Nima Market, Adabraka market and the Kaneshie market.



The traders were excited to see their daughter, mother, friend and colleague visiting them to appreciate their daily hustles, and share her message with them.



Traders at the various markets thanked her for being bold to take on this role, and also encouraged her to be resilient as they are ready to support her through this journey.



Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku at the various markets engaged the executives at a closed-door meeting, and also familiarized herself with the traders.



Speaking to traders at the various markets, Ms Brigitte said her administration will be more interested in the wellbeing of every Ghanaian regardless of political affiliation.



Her government will see to it that every Ghanaian child goes to school by enforcing the compulsory aspect of the FCUBE. Education, she explained will be free and compulsory from kindergarten to SHS.



She expressed concern with the lack of very low-interest non-political credit facilities for women businesses, as well as other small enterprises and stated that to address these issues, her administration will establish a Women’s Enterprise Fund to support these businesses.



Mad. Brigitte Dzogbenuku encouraged the traders to vote massively for her and support her to be the game-changer as her no.10 position on the ballot paper even displays.



She asserted that for peace and total inclusiveness, the traders together with their families and friends should vote massively for her to win.



She will continue her engagements with traders on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Agbogbloshie and Tema Station markets.

