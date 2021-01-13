General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

PPEs don’t ensure safety against coronavirus – Bureau of Public Safety

Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) do not guarantee protection against the COVID-19 pandemic

The Executive Director for the Bureau of Public Safety (PBS), Nana Yaw Akwada says that in the hierarchy of control and safety, the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) do not guarantee protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.



To him, protective equipment is the last and least measure to fighting against the pandemic.



He stated, “As a safety-trained person, I know there is the hierarchy of control and if we have the time, then, we should focus on and make the total elimination of the virus our priority”.



Explaining his assertion to Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, Nana Yaw Akwada said,“Using protective equipment doesn’t mean you are safe. The PPEs are not 100% effective. It is the last measure we should take but if we invest all our efforts in PPEs, then we’ve lost the fight against the virus. PPEs are the last things we need”.



He advised Ghanaians to stay home at all times and maintain physical distancing because, “PPEs are always the last measure”, he reiterated.



With a series of new variations of the COVID-19 pandemic springing up world wide, it is feared that the number of positive cases of the virus will spike causing a lot more fear and panic.



It is also believed that this fear will also increase panic buying and especially lead to the shortage of PPEs, hence, a surge in the number of positive cases globally.