POJOBA 2000 on the path of making history with its legacy project

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: Ernest Zume, Contributor

“If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, then you are an excellent leader.” ~ Dolly Parton.



The era of old students from public and private schools in Ghana contributing to the development of their alma mater has dawned on us. Recent discussions have shown that old students would have to complement the government’s effort in providing infrastructure development projects as a sign of giving back to their alma mater. Indeed, as these old student unions prepare to undertake such development projects, it brings great memories to the student population, and that has become the cynosure for discerning old student unions in most public schools across the country.



It is on this basis that the old students of the 2000-year group of Pope John Senior High School and Junior Seminary (POJOSS), referred to as the Pope John Old Boys Association known as ‘POJOBA’, found it desirable to contribute to the new phase of Ghana’s human capital development with the construction of its legacy project named “Innovation Incubation Center”.



History of POJOSS:



Historically, POJOSS (formerly Saint John’s Seminary and College) is well-known to be an all-boys boarding school in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region of Ghana. On November 8, 1953, Bishop Joseph Oliver Bowers, an SVD and a Catholic Bishop of the then Diocese of Accra, now Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, came to the New Juabeng Traditional Area in the Eastern Region on his first pastoral visit. He held discussions with Nana Frempong Mposo II, Chief of the area, which led to the Roman Catholic Church mission acquiring land at Effiduase in Koforidua purposefully for the building of the school.



On September 1, 1968, St. John Seminary and College became a government-assisted secondary school under the Ghana Education Service. To avoid confusion with other Catholic schools named “St. John,” the school was renamed Pope John Secondary School and Junior Seminary in memory of Pope John XXIII. The 2007 education reform in Ghana resulted in the school being renamed Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary.



Founded in 1958 as a Catholic seminary for boys desirous of becoming priests but later admitted students with different interests, POJOSS offers courses in general science, business, general arts, and visual arts. The school, with a student population of about 2,600 boys, has a rich history of producing highly successful alumni known as POJOBA or ‘Daasebre’.



Legacy project initiative:



POJOBA 2000 is in the quest of constructing the most exciting legacy project in line with its 25th anniversary celebration in December 2025. The state-of-the-art Innovation Incubation Center would significantly help in nurturing, guiding, and identifying talents, building on creative potentials, and unearthing innovative graduates in areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, business, and other areas that would help in the next phase of Ghana’s human resource potential.



The journey to constructing this innovation incubation center would start with the sod-cutting ceremony on March 16, 2024. It is expected that this ceremony will mark the beginning of making history with the realization of this legacy project. The center would be fitted with modern video conferencing equipment, advanced technology laboratory equipment, internet connectivity, all-in-one desktop computers, and laptops installed with artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning, and other digital tools.



With financial and technical support from members in Ghana, the United Kingdom, the United States, and corporate institutions, the Center, when completed, would have POJOSS students engaging with experts, academia, and industry leaders, sharing advanced knowledge and experience in technology, innovation, and other fields through virtual and physical training and interactions with the students.



Recognizing successful members:



It is worth noting that POJOBA 2000 prides itself on having key personalities among its members who are successful in their chosen careers and are currently contributing a lot in diverse fields. Notable among these persons are Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housing (formerly Minister of Information) and NPP Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency; Paul Apreku Twum-Barima, NPP Member of Parliament for Dormaa East Constituency; Professor Titus Beyuo, a medical doctor/tutor and NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Lambussie-Karni Constituency (formerly General Secretary, Ghana Medical Association); and Raphael Ogoe, a well-established architect and artist based in the United States.



Other members of the year group have equally occupied enviable positions as priests or pastors. Some have also found themselves in the health sector, security services in Ghana and abroad, academia, pharmaceutical industry, engineering, banking and insurance industry, roads and building construction industry, public/civil service, and many fields of endeavour.



It is the utmost dream of the president of the POJOBA 2000-year group, Kwadwo Asare, with his team of executives and members, to rally behind this legacy project for its realization.



To him, the Innovation Incubation Center, when completed, would bring lasting memories to the student population and ultimately produce the next generation of innovative and creative thinkers for Ghana and beyond.