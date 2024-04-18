PNP formation is illegal, and we’ll use every legal means to stop it – PNC

Politics of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has described as false the reports that some members of the National Executive Committee, representing 11 out of 16 regions of the PNC, have resigned to form a new party, the People’s National Party (PNP).



A statement issued by the party on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, declared the formation of the PNP as illegal.



It has therefore urged members of the party to remain steadfast and not be influenced by what it described as the deceitful actions of the former General Secretary, Janet Nabila, and her group.



The statement which was signed by National Communications Secretary Awudu Ishaq of the PNC asked members not to be swayed by the disgruntled former General Secretary and the other aggrieved individuals.



“The PNC calls on the rank and file of the party most especially our branch, constituency, and regional executives to stay resolute and avoid the temptation to be swayed by the disgruntled former General Secretary and her cabal who have always resorted to all manner of lies in their attempt to bring down the PNC for their selfish and self-seeking agenda.



“The party hereby states that the alleged support of this decision by eleven out of sixteen regions is a blatant lie intended to mislead the general public into believing that the supposed new political party is worth its sort. Furthermore, the decision to adopt the People’s National Party amounts to an illegality since the PNC is an offshoot of the PNP.



“To this end, we shall use every legitimate and legal avenue available to us to stop the use of the name PNP,” part of the statement read.



“… As much as the party needs every single member to grow its numbers, we are unfazed by the decision by any person or group of persons to voluntarily leave the party especially when their conduct has proven to be inimical to the fortunes of the party.”