Regional News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: GNA

PNC urges President Akufo-Addo to appoint more women

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The People’s National Convention Party has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint more women into national leadership in his second term.



A statement signed by Madam Janet Nabla, General Secretary of PNC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), noted that women were underrepresented in the President’s first term administration.



The statement said he should appoint women as ministers, Deputies, Ministers, MMDCEs, Board Members, among others to reflect his role as Gender Ambassador of the African Union.



It said that women could be good leaders when given the opportunity and that the President should allow them to showcase their leadership abilities just like other African countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt.



The statement also said statistics from the Electoral Commission showed that more women had registered and voted than men in the 2020 election and therefore should not be pushed to be backbenchers when it came to appointments to offices.



It said the President should be guided by the constitution when making appointments especially, the Directive Principle of State Policy of the constitution which insisted that gender lenses should be adopted when recruiting or appointing state officials.